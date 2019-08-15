|
|
|
GREEN Roy (Of Braunston)
Sadly passed away on
6th August 2019, aged 84 years.
Much loved and missed by Barbara, son Dominique and all
his family and many friends.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 22nd August 2019, 3.00pm, in the Avon Room of
Rainsbrook Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Roy payable to 'British Heart Foundation'
may be left in the Chapel collection or sent c/o John Ward & Son
Funeral Directors , 17 High Street, Daventry , Northamptonshire.
NN11 4BG.
Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 15, 2019