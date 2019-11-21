Home

The Rugby Funeral Home
104 Hillmorton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 5AL
01788 544644
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
14:00
Avon Room, Rainsbrook Crematorium
1941 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Rosemary Clarke Notice
Clarke Rosemary 29th October 1941-
10th November 2019

With deep sorrow we regret to announce the death of our beloved Mother, Grandmother and
Great Grandmother.

A Mother holds her children's
hands for a while,
Their hearts forever.

Vanessa, Jamie and Joanne and all your loving family.

Funeral service to take place on Thursday 28th November in the Avon Room, Rainsbrook Crematorium, 2pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations are welcome for Parkinson's U.K and may be sent c/o The Rugby Funeral Home, 104 Hillmorton Road, Rugby CV22 5AL.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Nov. 21, 2019
