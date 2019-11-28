Home

Rosamund Childs

Rosamund Childs Notice
CHILDS Rosamund Ros passed away on
Wednesday 13th November, aged 83.
The funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 10th December at 1pm
at Rainsbrook Crematorium.
Ros will be sadly missed
by family and friends.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations in memory of
Ros may be made to
Macmillan cancer support.
Any enquiries can be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7 AL
Tel 01788 576099
Online condolences and
donations may be made at www.heartofengland
funeralcare.co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Nov. 28, 2019
