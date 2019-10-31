Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Rugby
38 Bilton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
13:00
Avon Chapel of Rainsbrook Crematorium
Rosalind Yates Notice
YATES Rosalind Clare Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 13th October 2019,
aged 72 years.
Beloved wife of Gerald.
Greatly missed by all of her
family and friends.
The funeral service will be held
in the Avon Chapel of
Rainsbrook Crematorium
on Thursday 7th November 2019
at 1.00 pm.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations, if desired, may be given in aid of Cancer Research UK and
Macmillan Cancer Support.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL,
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 31, 2019
