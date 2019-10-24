|
|
|
HARDING Ronald Thomas Passed away peacefully on
Monday 7th October 2019
aged 91 years.
Beloved Husband of Sheila.
Much loved Dad of
David, Stephen and Robert.
Loved Father in law
to Sarah and Caroline.
Sadly missed Grandpa of Sophie,
William, Daniel and Rebecca.
The Funeral Service will be held
in the Drayton Chapel of
Rainsbrook Crematorium on
Thursday 31st October 2019 at 12:30.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations if desired may be given in aid of The Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 24, 2019