The Co-operative Funeralcare Rugby
38 Bilton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
12:30
Drayton Chapel of Rainsbrook Crematorium
Ronald Harding Notice
HARDING Ronald Thomas Passed away peacefully on
Monday 7th October 2019
aged 91 years.

Beloved Husband of Sheila.
Much loved Dad of
David, Stephen and Robert.
Loved Father in law
to Sarah and Caroline.
Sadly missed Grandpa of Sophie,
William, Daniel and Rebecca.

The Funeral Service will be held
in the Drayton Chapel of
Rainsbrook Crematorium on
Thursday 31st October 2019 at 12:30.
Family flowers only by request.

Donations if desired may be given in aid of The Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.

Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 24, 2019
