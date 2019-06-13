Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Rugby
38 Bilton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00
Avon Chapel of Rainsbrook Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Davies
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Davies


1933 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Ronald Davies Notice
Davies Ronald Leslie
16.1.33 - 6.6.19 Passed away peacefully on
Thursday 6th June 2019 aged 86 years
Husband to late wife Dorothy.
Dad to Gareth and Caroline.
Special thanks to all the Staff at Overslade Nursing Home for
their care and kindness.
The funeral service will be held in the Avon Chapel of Rainsbrook Crematorium on
Monday 1st July 2019 at 10am.
No flowers please.
Donations if desired may be given
in aid of Macmillian Nurses
or Cancer Research.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices