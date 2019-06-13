|
|
|
Davies Ronald Leslie
16.1.33 - 6.6.19 Passed away peacefully on
Thursday 6th June 2019 aged 86 years
Husband to late wife Dorothy.
Dad to Gareth and Caroline.
Special thanks to all the Staff at Overslade Nursing Home for
their care and kindness.
The funeral service will be held in the Avon Chapel of Rainsbrook Crematorium on
Monday 1st July 2019 at 10am.
No flowers please.
Donations if desired may be given
in aid of Macmillian Nurses
or Cancer Research.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on June 13, 2019
