Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Rugby
38 Bilton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:30
Rainsbrook Crematorium, Drayton Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Wolsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Wolsey

Notice Condolences

Roger Wolsey Notice
WOLSEY Roger Roger Wolsey passed away on
26th November 2019, aged 73 years.
The funeral service will take place at Rainsbrook Crematorium, Drayton Chapel on Monday 13th January 2020 at 10.30am.
Roger will be sadly missed by all his friends and family.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations in memory of Roger to be made to the Dogs Trust at the service.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -