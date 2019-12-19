|
|
|
WOLSEY Roger Roger Wolsey passed away on
26th November 2019, aged 73 years.
The funeral service will take place at Rainsbrook Crematorium, Drayton Chapel on Monday 13th January 2020 at 10.30am.
Roger will be sadly missed by all his friends and family.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations in memory of Roger to be made to the Dogs Trust at the service.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Dec. 19, 2019