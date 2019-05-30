Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Rugby Funeral Home
104 Hillmorton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 5AL
01788 544644
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
13:00
Rainsbrook Crematorium, Avon Room
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Gunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Gunter

Notice Condolences

Roger Gunter Notice
Gunter Roger Passed away suddenly on
16th May 2019, aged 72 years.

Beloved Husband of Susan,
dearly loved by son Simon, daughter Victoria, grandchildren Jessica, May and Zach, son-in-law Ian and
daughter-in-law Hannah.

Funeral service to take place on Thursday 6th June at Rainsbrook Crematorium at 1pm in the Avon Room.
Family flowers only. Donations are welcome for The British Heart Foundation and may be sent c/o
The Rugby Funeral Home,
104 Hillmorton Road, Rugby, CV22 5AL
Published in Rugby Advertiser on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices