|
|
|
Gunter Roger Passed away suddenly on
16th May 2019, aged 72 years.
Beloved Husband of Susan,
dearly loved by son Simon, daughter Victoria, grandchildren Jessica, May and Zach, son-in-law Ian and
daughter-in-law Hannah.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 6th June at Rainsbrook Crematorium at 1pm in the Avon Room.
Family flowers only. Donations are welcome for The British Heart Foundation and may be sent c/o
The Rugby Funeral Home,
104 Hillmorton Road, Rugby, CV22 5AL
Published in Rugby Advertiser on May 30, 2019
Read More