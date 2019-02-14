|
|
|
CRAXTON Robin
(Bob) On 3rd February 2019,
aged 98 years.
Loving husband of the late Enid,
father of Stephen, Adrian and Julian,
grandfather and great grandfather.
Funeral at West Herts Crematorium, Garston, Watford, WD25 0JS on Tuesday 19th February at 12:20pm.
No flowers but donations in Robin's memory welcome for the
Craxton Memorial Trust
(supporting young musicians). For further information on how to donate, please contact Phillips Funeral Services, St Albans
Tel: 01727 812244
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2019
