Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
12:15
West Herts Crematorium
Garston
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin Craxton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin Craxton

Notice Condolences

Robin Craxton Notice
CRAXTON Robin
(Bob) On 3rd February 2019,
aged 98 years.
Loving husband of the late Enid,
father of Stephen, Adrian and Julian,
grandfather and great grandfather.
Funeral at West Herts Crematorium, Garston, Watford, WD25 0JS on Tuesday 19th February at 12:20pm.
No flowers but donations in Robin's memory welcome for the
Craxton Memorial Trust
(supporting young musicians). For further information on how to donate, please contact Phillips Funeral Services, St Albans
Tel: 01727 812244
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.