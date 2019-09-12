Home

Revel Funeral Service
Bretford House
Rugby, Warwickshire CV23 0JZ
02476 544953
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00
Rainsbrook Crematorium
Rugby
Robert Smiton Notice
SMITON Robert John
'John' Passed away peacefully on
2nd September 2019,
aged 71 years.

Dearly Loved Husband,
Father & Grandfather.

John will be deeply missed by
all who knew and loved him.
Always in our thoughts,
forever in our hearts.

A Service to celebrate
his life will be held at
Rainsbrook Crematorium, Rugby
CV22 5QQ on Tuesday 17th September
at 11.00am.

Floral tributes c/o
Revel Funeral Service,
Donations if desired to
Cancer Research & Zoe's Place
may be given on the day or c/o
Revel Funeral Service,
Bretford House, Bretford,
CV23 0JZ. 02476 544953.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Sept. 12, 2019
