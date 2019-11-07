|
|
|
SMART Robert Fyffe
(Bob) Passed away on
29th October 2019,
aged 88 years.
Much loved husband, father
and grandfather.
Bob will be very sadly missed by
all of his family and friends.
A service in celebration of Bob's life
will be held in the Drayton Chapel
of Rainsbrook Crematorium,
Ashlawn Road, Rugby, CV22 5QQ,
on Friday 22nd November 2019
at 11:30 am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to the
British Heart Foundation may
be given on the day or c/o
Walton & Taylor Ltd,
16 Railway Terrace, Rugby,
CV21 3EW. Tel. 01788 543008.
www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/donate
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Nov. 7, 2019