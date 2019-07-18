Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Rugby
38 Bilton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
14:00
Avon Chapel of Rainsbrook Crematorium
Robert Patchett Notice
PATCHETT Robert Edward Passed away suddenly at home on
19th June 2019, aged 71 years.
Robert will be sadly missed by his sisters Valerie and Rosemary
and their families.
The funeral service will take place in the Avon Chapel of Rainsbrook Crematorium on Monday 29th July 2019 at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations in memory of Bob may be made at the service to
Cancer Research UK.
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL.
Tel: 01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 18, 2019
