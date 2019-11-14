Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Rugby
38 Bilton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Robert Jones Notice
JONES Robert Aged 72,
former local Dental Surgeon passed suddenly but peacefully away in Tokyo on
28th October after celebrating England's win against New Zealand.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
A celebration of his life will take place
at Rainsbrook Crematorium on November 26th at 3pm.
Smart casual dress.
Family flowers only, donations welcome for Bridge 2 Aid, a charity close to Robert's heart to be sent to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby. CV22 7AL.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Nov. 14, 2019
