Cobley Robert (Bob) 23 March 1936 to 12 October 2019.
Karen, Dean & Kay, Beth, Sean and Bob's sister Margaret, would like to thank family and friends for their kindness and support over the
last few weeks.
Thank you to Wilf Smith & Son Funeral Directors and Rev'd Joy Sharpe for the wonderful service to celebrate Bob's life at St Marks Church, to all those who attended the service and the
donations made to Myton Hospice,
the charity that Bob Supported.
Also thanks to Chris Greer of Rainsbrook Crematorium and
Sue Ainely of Garden Gate Florists.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Nov. 14, 2019