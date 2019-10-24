Home

Wilf Smith and Son Funeral Service
25 Main Street
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7NQ
01788 814157
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00
St Marks Church
Church Walk
Bilton RUGBY CV22 7RN
Robert Cobley Notice
COBLEY Robert (Bob) (ex GEC/GPT/Marconi)
It is with great sadness that we announce that Bob passed away on Saturday 12 October 2019.
Loving Husband of the late Isabella (Bella), devoted Father of Dean and Karen, father in law of Kay, and the late Dominico, Grandad to Bethan and Sean. Dearly loved by all his family.
A true gentleman who will be sadly missed by all his family & friends.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 7 November, 11.00am at
St Marks Church, Church Walk, Bilton RUGBY CV22 7RN.
No flowers by request, donations if desired to Myton Hospice, via the family, or www.mytonhospice.org.
All enquiries to Wilf Smith & Son Funeral Directors, 25 Main Street, Bilton, Rugby, CV22 7NQ.
Telephone 01788 814157
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 24, 2019
