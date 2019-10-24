|
COBLEY Robert (Bob) (ex GEC/GPT/Marconi)
It is with great sadness that we announce that Bob passed away on Saturday 12 October 2019.
Loving Husband of the late Isabella (Bella), devoted Father of Dean and Karen, father in law of Kay, and the late Dominico, Grandad to Bethan and Sean. Dearly loved by all his family.
A true gentleman who will be sadly missed by all his family & friends.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 7 November, 11.00am at
St Marks Church, Church Walk, Bilton RUGBY CV22 7RN.
No flowers by request, donations if desired to Myton Hospice, via the family, or www.mytonhospice.org.
All enquiries to Wilf Smith & Son Funeral Directors, 25 Main Street, Bilton, Rugby, CV22 7NQ.
Telephone 01788 814157
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 24, 2019