Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
14:30
Rainsbrook Crematorium in the Drayton Room
JACQUES Rita Florence It is with great sadness that the
family of Rita Florence Jacques announce her passing on Saturday 27th July 2019. Rita passed away peacefully at home, aged 84.

Devoted wife to the late Paul Jacques, loving mother to Lee and Karen,
much loved nanna to Connor,
Sophie and Jamie and mother in law
to Mark and Louise.

The funeral service will take place at Rainsbrook Crematorium in the Drayton Room on Thursday 8th
August 2019 at 2:30pm.

Floral tributes to
Walton and Taylor Funeral Directors,
16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW
Tel: 01788 543008
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 1, 2019
