The Rugby Funeral Home
104 Hillmorton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 5AL
01788 544644
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
13:00
New Testament Church
Oliver Street
Rugby
Richard Williams Notice
Williams Richard Passed peacefully away
after a short illness on
3rd February, aged 89 years.

Beloved husband of Edna.
Much loved Dad, Grandad
and Great Grandad.

Funeral service to take place
on Friday 22nd February at 1 p.m.
at the New Testament Church,
Oliver Street, Rugby,
followed by cremation at
Rainsbrook Crematorium,
Rugby, in the Avon Room.

Floral tributes are welcome
and may be sent to
The Rugby Funeral Home
104 Hillmorton Road,
Rugby, CV22 5AL.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2019
