Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Rugby
38 Bilton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
14:00
Rainsbrook Crematorium, Avon Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Webb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Webb

Notice Condolences

Richard Webb Notice
WEBB Richard Passed away unexpectedly at home on 11th March 2019, aged 48 years.
Husband of the late Tracy Webb,
much loved dad of Yasmin and James, loving son of Allan and Moira,
brother of Beverley, Alison and Melanie and partner of Louise.
Funeral service at
Rainsbrook Crematorium, Avon Chapel, on Friday 12th April at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in Richard's memory will be collected for a charity of his family's choice and may be given at the service or left along with online condolences at www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk
Enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices