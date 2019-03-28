|
WEBB Richard Passed away unexpectedly at home on 11th March 2019, aged 48 years.
Husband of the late Tracy Webb,
much loved dad of Yasmin and James, loving son of Allan and Moira,
brother of Beverley, Alison and Melanie and partner of Louise.
Funeral service at
Rainsbrook Crematorium, Avon Chapel, on Friday 12th April at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in Richard's memory will be collected for a charity of his family's choice and may be given at the service or left along with online condolences at www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk
Enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2019
