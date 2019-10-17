|
|
|
Mawby Richard
'Dick' Passed away peacefully on
3rd October 2019, aged 74 years.
Dad of Saffron and Dan and
Grampy of Liam and Dylan.
Funeral service will be held at
St Peter & St John's Church on Wednesday 30th October 2019 at 2.00pm followed by burial at Greenhaven Woodland Burial Ground.
Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, to Mind, may be sent to
Walton and Taylor Funeral Directors,
16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW, telephone 01788 543008.
www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/obituaries
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 17, 2019