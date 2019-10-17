Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Mawby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Mawby

Notice Condolences

Richard Mawby Notice
Mawby Richard
'Dick' Passed away peacefully on
3rd October 2019, aged 74 years.

Dad of Saffron and Dan and
Grampy of Liam and Dylan.

Funeral service will be held at
St Peter & St John's Church on Wednesday 30th October 2019 at 2.00pm followed by burial at Greenhaven Woodland Burial Ground.

Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, to Mind, may be sent to
Walton and Taylor Funeral Directors,
16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW, telephone 01788 543008.
www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/obituaries
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.