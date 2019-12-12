|
|
|
HERRINGTON Richard Wilson
(Dick) Our 90 year old much loved
Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad
passed away unexpectedly on
21st November 2019.
He will be sadly missed by his
family and friends and is reunited
with his wife Sylvia.
The Funeral service will take place
at St John the Baptist Church on
Monday 23rd December at 10am.
Donations please in lieu of flowers
to Warwickshire Northamptonshire
Air Ambulance.
Family flowers only by request.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Dec. 12, 2019