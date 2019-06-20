|
HAYCOX Richard Charles
("Dick") Passed away peacefully at home on 10th June 2019,
aged 87, with his wife and children
at his side.
Loving Husband to Jean,
Dad to Dawn and Paul,
Father-in-Law to Andy and Tracie,
Pap to Tom & Cherry, Matt & Josie
and Jacob & Hannah,
Great-Pap to Ruby & Milo.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 3rd July, at 2pm
in the Avon Chapel at
Rainsbrook Crematorium.
No black ties please.
Enquires to John Taylor Funeralcare,
Tel: 01788 540955.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
Macmillan Cancer Support,
either at the service
or via the funeral directors.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on June 20, 2019
