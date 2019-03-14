|
Brightman Richard Bernard Beloved father, grandfather and friend Richard Brightman passed away on 18th February, 2019, aged 83 years.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 21 st March at 11am at Rainsbrook Crematorium, Rugby.
Family flowers only by request. Donations in memory of Richard may be made to Cancer Research UK.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby CV22 7AL.
Tel: 01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 14, 2019
