Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devall & Son Funeral Directors Ltd (Attleborough, Nuneaton)
1 - 2 Wembrook House, The Green
Nuneaton, Warwickshire CV11 4FJ
024 7637 5665
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
13:15
The Heart of England Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Rex Fallen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rex Fallen

Notice Condolences

Rex Fallen Notice
FALLEN Rex Of Nuneaton,
formerly of Rugby.
Passed away peacefully on 27th February 2019,
aged 82 years.
Beloved Dad to David and Richard, loving partner to Margaret,
much loved Father-in-law to Barbara, dearly loved Grandad to Stephanie and a devoted Great Grandad to Evie.
He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
The Heart of England Crematorium
on Thursday 4th April at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired to The British Heart Foundation, may be sent c/o
Devall & Son Funeral Directors,
or made online via www.devallandson.com.
Devall & Son Funeral Directors,
The Green, Attleborough, Nuneaton, CV11 4FJ. Tel: 02476 375665.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.