|
|
|
McGOVERN
Philip Charles Passed away on
Friday 2nd August 2019
aged 64 years.
The Funeral service will take place on Friday 23rd August 2019 at
Rainsbrook Crematorium,
Drayton Chapel at 10.30am.
Phil will be very sadly missed by his
Wife Vicky, Mother in Law Peggy, Brother-in-Law Martin, Sisters Anne, Kathy, Jacky and Families.
Family flowers only by request. Donations in memory of Phil may be made to the British Heart Foundation.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 8, 2019