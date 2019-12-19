|
BIRD Philip John Passed away peacefully on
Monday 2nd December 2019
aged 65 years.
Beloved husband of Kate,
much loved Dad of Claire, Louise,
Amy, Laura and Hannah.
The funeral service will be held
in the Avon Chapel of
Rainsbrook Crematorium on
Thursday 2nd January 2020 at 10am.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations, if desired, may be given in aid of Macmillan and Bright Minds.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby,
CV22 7AL 01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Dec. 19, 2019