Ward Peter It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Peter Carson Ward, aged 73 years.
Devoted husband to Barbara,
loving Dad to Debbie, Anita,
Lisa and Peter.
Loving Grandad to Ashley, Hayley, Jamie, Thomas, Matthew,
Chloe and Ellie.
Rest in Peace Church Service at
St Nicholas Church, Frankton, at 3pm on Wednesday 28th August.
Donations to Marie Curie
may be left in the donation box at the end of the service.
All enquires to:
Co-operative Funeralcare
1 George Street, Lutterworth, Leicestershire,
Telephone 01455-558713
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 22, 2019