|
|
|
O'BRIEN Peter Anthony
'Paddy'
Paddy passed away on
Wednesday 22nd May 2019,
aged 72 years at the
Algarve in Portugal.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 20th June 2019 at 4pm at Rainsbrook Crematorium,
Avon Chapel.
Paddy will be missed by his Wife Dotty, Son Gary, Daughter Lisa,
Granddaughters Yasmin, Jasmin
and Family.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations in memory of Paddy may be made to Mac Millan Cancer Support.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare, 38 Bilton Road, Rugby. CV22 7AL.
Tel: 01788 576099.
Online condolences and donations
may be made at www.heartofengland
funeralcare.co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on June 13, 2019
Read More