MARRIOTT Peter Douglas
'Pete' Beloved husband of Aline,
loving Dad to Vikki & the late Sandra, much loved Grandad to Daniel,
Laura & Christopher.
Passed away peacefully on
2nd March 2019, aged 85 years.
Funeral service will be held at Rainsbrook Crematorium, Avon Chapel on Friday 29th March at 3 pm.
Family flowers only please, if desired, donations in memory of Pete, in aid of Prostate Cancer UK, may be made at the service or directly to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 14, 2019
