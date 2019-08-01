|
DENNIS Peter Dennis
J.P. Born 14/06/28 - Died 17/07/19
Beloved husband of Joan, adored father to Alison, Nicholas and
daughter in law Valerie, cherished grandfather to Ben, Mattie and Abbie, Rebecca and Luke, great grandad to Poppy, Jay, Josh, Max, Leo and Zella.
Much loved by us all.
Funeral will be held at Rainsbrook Crematorium, Avon Chapel on
7th August at 2.00pm. Flowers welcome or donations if desired to
Air Ambulance.
Any enquiries to Towers Funeral Directors of Crick.
01788 822349
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 1, 2019