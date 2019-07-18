Home

ASH Peter Charles Died peacefully on
9th July 2019, aged 90 years.

Beloved husband of the late Margery and father to Philip and Graham.
A much loved father in law and grandfather.

Funeral service to take place at
St George's Church on
Wednesday 24th July 2019 at 2.30pm followed by cremation at
Rainsbrook Crematorium,
Drayton Room.

Family flowers only.
Donations if desired for
The Friends of St Cross may be sent to Walton and Taylor, Funeral Directors,
16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW, telephone 01788 543008, waltonandtaylor.co.uk/obituaries
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 18, 2019
