Wilf Smith and Son Funeral Service
25 Main Street
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7NQ
01788 814157
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:30
Rainsbrook Crematorium (Drayton Chapel)
Peggy Simpson Notice
Simpson Peggy Passed away peacefully on
Saturday 17th August 2019,
aged 95 years.
Dear Wife of the late Noel, loving Mum and Mother in Law to Terry, Tina, Keith, Ev, Jean and Derek. Much loved Grandma and Great-Grandma.
Will be loved and missed always. RIP. Peggy's Funeral service will take place on Friday 6th September at 11:30am
at Rainsbrook Crematorium
(Drayton Chapel). Family flowers only please but donations, if desired,
to Rugby British Legion.
All enquiries Wilf Smith & Son,
25 Main Street, Bilton, Rugby,
CV22 7NQ. Telephone 01788 814157
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 29, 2019
