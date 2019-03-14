|
REDDINGTON Paul Michael Passed away unexpectedly on
Monday 11th February 2019,
aged 58 years.
Beloved Husband to Michelle.
Sadly missed Dad to David and Tina.
A dearly beloved Brother,
wonderful and loyal friend.
The Funeral Service will be held in the Drayton Chapel of
Rainsbrook Crematorium
on Wednesday 20th March 2019
at 3.30pm.
Flowers most welcome.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 14, 2019
