Notice GILLOOLY Patrick Francis (Paddy) 30th July 2019

Paddy's family wish to express

their heartfelt thanks to all who came to his funeral and were able to celebrate his life.

For those who travelled long distances, sent floral tributes, cards and messages of condolence,

we are truly grateful.

A special thanks to Father Gerry

for a lovely service.

A special mention to all the

nursing staff at St Mary's who looked after Paddy with love, kindness and respect and for the support

they gave to the family.

It was much appreciated

Also to Co-operative Funeralcare

for their thoughtfulness and professionalism throughout.

A special thanks go to

Mick and Cathy Quigley at

The Manor for firstly for being such good friends to Paddy, and secondly for helping give him the wonderful send off that he so deserved. Published in Rugby Advertiser on Sept. 12, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices