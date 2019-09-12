|
|
|
GILLOOLY Patrick Francis (Paddy) 30th July 2019
Paddy's family wish to express
their heartfelt thanks to all who came to his funeral and were able to celebrate his life.
For those who travelled long distances, sent floral tributes, cards and messages of condolence,
we are truly grateful.
A special thanks to Father Gerry
for a lovely service.
A special mention to all the
nursing staff at St Mary's who looked after Paddy with love, kindness and respect and for the support
they gave to the family.
It was much appreciated
Also to Co-operative Funeralcare
for their thoughtfulness and professionalism throughout.
A special thanks go to
Mick and Cathy Quigley at
The Manor for firstly for being such good friends to Paddy, and secondly for helping give him the wonderful send off that he so deserved.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Sept. 12, 2019