|
|
|
GILLOOLY Patrick Francis (Paddy) 23/08/1926 - 30/07/2019
'When Irish Eyes are Smiling'
Passed away peacefully at
St Marys Nursing Home
with his family by his side.
Devoted husband of the late Mavis.
Much loved father of Patrick,
Una (deceased) & Jeanette.
Treasured Grandad & Great Grandad.
Will be sadly missed by all
who knew and loved him.
Reunited with Mum and Una.
Funeral service to be held at
English Martyrs RC Church on
Friday 23rd August at 1.30pm
followed by interment
at Watts Lane Cemetery.
Any enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL.
Tel: 01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 15, 2019