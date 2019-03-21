|
KEATS Patricia Passed away peacefully on
4th March, aged 95 years.
Supported the country's codebreaking activities during the Second World War and having a strong connection with Rugby and its many Associations, Pat will be missed by many.
Funeral service to take place at Rainsbrook Crematorium in the Drayton Room on Wednesday 3rd April 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Pat for the National Trust and the Sue Ryder Foundation may be sent to
Walton and Taylor Funeral Directors,
16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW, telephone 01788 543008
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 21, 2019
