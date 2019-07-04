Home

Patricia Howe

Patricia Howe Notice
HOWE Patricia Vivian
'Pat' Pat passed away on 19th
June 2019, aged 72 years.
The Funeral Service will take place
on Wednesday 10th July 2019 at
11am at Rainsbrook Crematorium,
Avon Chapel. Pat will be sadly
missed by her husband Philip and
her sons Michael and Andrew.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations in memory of Pat may be made to MacMillan Cancer Support.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 4, 2019
