ADAMS Patricia It is with great sadness that the family of Patricia Adams would like to announce her passing peacefully
on Sunday 10th February 2019.
The Funeral service will be held in the Drayton Chapel of Rainsbrook Crematorium
on Monday 11th March 2019 at 2.30 pm
Family flowers only by request.
Donations, if desired, may be given in aid of Friends of St Cross Hospital
Dress code, no Black.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019
