Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walton & Taylor Ltd
16 Railway Terrace
Rugby, Warwickshire CV21 3EW
01788 543008
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Teale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Teale

Notice Condolences

Pamela Teale Notice
TEALE Pamela Christine
Née Jenaway Passed away peacefully on
2nd November 2019, aged 69 years. Reunited with husband Stuart.
Loving mother to Steven, Andrew, Mark and Rachel.
Grandmother and great grandmother.
Funeral service to take place in the Avon Room, Rainsbrook Crematorium on Monday 18th November at 2.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Age UK or Myton Hospice, may be sent to Walton and Taylor Funeral Directors, 16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW,
telephone 01788 543008
www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/donate
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -