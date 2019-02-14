|
|
|
Wilson Olive
(née Clark) 6.1.31 - 1.2.19
Formally of Clarks Hardware
Store, Railway Terrace.
Passed peacefully away
after a short illness.
Reunited with Harold.
Much loved mum of Mary and Gina.
Loving Mamar to all her grandchildren.
Funeral service to take place on
Thursday 21st February at 2p.m.
at Rainsbrook Crematorium
in the Avon Room.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are welcome for
Cancer Research and may be sent
c/o The Rugby Funeral Home,
104 Hillmorton Road, Rugby, CV22 5AL.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More