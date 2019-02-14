Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Rugby Funeral Home
104 Hillmorton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 5AL
01788 544644
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
14:00
Rainsbrook Crematorium
Avon Room
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Olive Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olive Wilson


1931 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Olive Wilson Notice
Wilson Olive
(née Clark) 6.1.31 - 1.2.19

Formally of Clarks Hardware
Store, Railway Terrace.

Passed peacefully away
after a short illness.
Reunited with Harold.
Much loved mum of Mary and Gina.
Loving Mamar to all her grandchildren.

Funeral service to take place on
Thursday 21st February at 2p.m.
at Rainsbrook Crematorium
in the Avon Room.

Family flowers only please.
Donations are welcome for
Cancer Research and may be sent
c/o The Rugby Funeral Home,
104 Hillmorton Road, Rugby, CV22 5AL.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices