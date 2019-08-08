|
|
|
LEWIS Nancy Passed away peacefully at University Hospital, Coventry, on 30th July 2019,
aged 91 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Ray,
loving Mum of Russell, Martin and Mandy and a much loved Grandmother and Great-Grandmother who will be sadly missed by all her family
and friends.
The funeral service will take place at the Methodist Church, Long Lawford, on Thursday 15th August at 10.00am followed by burial in the churchyard
of St Johns Church.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in memory of Nancy may be made to 'Dementia UK'.
These may be made at the service
or online.
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL.
Tel: 01788 576099.
Online condolences and donations may be made at www.heartofengland
funeralcare.co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 8, 2019