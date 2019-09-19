Home

Summerson Monica Of Bilton, Rugby, peacefully on September 2nd, aged 100.
Beloved Wife of Peter, (deceased)
and much loved Mother, Sister, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Will be sorely missed by all the family.
Thanksgiving Service
Friday, October 4th, at
St Marks Church, Bilton, at 1pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to the
Motor Neurone Disease Association.
All enquiries to
John Taylor Funeralcare, Rugby,
tel: 01788 540955
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Sept. 19, 2019
