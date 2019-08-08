Home

Larkin Molly 1939 - 2019
Passed away peacefully at home
on Saturday 3rd August.
Devoted Wife to John,
loving Mother to Elizabeth, adored Nana of Alexander, Caitlin, Ava and Esmé and Step-Nana of Neve and Faye, loved Mother-in Law of Carl and Mother to Charles and James.

The family are grateful to Arden Cancer Centre staff and Orchard Centre and MacMillan Nurses.

A celebration of Molly's life will take place at Rainsbrook Crematorium on Friday 16th August at 10.00am.
Smart, bright, colourful clothing. Family flowers only. Donations for Cancer Research (Oesophageal). Cheques payable to Cancer Research (Oesophageal) sent c/o Towers & Son Funeral Services, Crick or online at www.donation.cancerresearchuk.org
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 8, 2019
