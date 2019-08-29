|
|
|
Clements Mike Passed away peacefully
on the 17th August 2019 in Danetre Hospital, aged 80 years and now reunited with his beloved wife Brenda.
Father of Andrew and Jon.
Father in Law to Jude and Marilena. Grandad to Amadeus, Raphael, Mackenzie and Ellison.
The Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday 11th September 2019, 2.30pm, at Rainsbrook Crematorium Drayton Room.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to Cancer Research UK
may be left in the Chapel.
All enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
8 High Street, Daventry,
NN11 4HT, Telephone 01327 707905
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 29, 2019