Turner Michelle Clare 6th Anniversary - 30.10.2013
I thought of you with love today,
But that is nothing new,
I thought about you yesterday,
And the days before that too,
I think of you in silence,
And often speak your name,
All I have are precious memories,
And your picture in a frame,
Your memory is my keepsake,
With which I will never part,
God has you in His keeping,
I have you in my heart.
All our Love
Dad, Julie, Louise, Katie, Matthew
and Elizabeth Rose x x x
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 24, 2019