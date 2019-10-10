|
|
|
SMITH Michael William Michael passed away on the
27th September 2019, aged 69 years.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 18th October 2019 at 10:00 am
in the Avon Chapel of
Rainsbrook Crematorium.
Michael will be sadly missed by Gary, Nicola, Jack, Hollie, Glad and Steve.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations in memory of
Michael may be made to the
Westland's Resident Fund.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 10, 2019