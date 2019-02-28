|
|
|
Hardiman Michael William
'Mick' Passed away peacefully on
14th February 2019 aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of Janet and a much loved dad, grandad and grandpa.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
in the Avon Chapel
of Rainsbrook Crematorium
on Thursday 14th March 2019 at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations in memory of Mick may be made to Macmillan Cancer Support.
These may be made at the service
or online.
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL.
Tel: 01788 576099.
Online condolences and donations may be made at www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More