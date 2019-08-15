|
|
|
Evans Michael Joseph Passed away peacefully on
Thursday 8th August 2019
aged 73 years.
Much loved Husband to Marylyn, Father to Frances and Susan and Grandad to Evie and George.
Michael's Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 29th August at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church at 12pm followed by interment
at St Peter's Church, Dunchurch. Donations can be made in Michael's memory to The Stroke Association.
All enquiries to Wilf Smith & Son Funeral Directors, 25 Main Street, Bilton, Rugby, CV22 7NQ.
Telephone 01788 814157
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 15, 2019